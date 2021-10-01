Share this fair with your friends or colleagues who may be considering graduate student at UC Berkeley!

The University of California, Berkeley is holding its second virtual Graduate Diversity Admissions Fair October 18-22 to help prospective professional, master’s, and doctoral students learn more about UC Berkeley overall, our application process, and departments. Some of our plenary sessions include a faculty showcase, and sessions on planning for the years after college, overcoming imposter syndrome, and navigating the PhD as a minoritized student.

Anyone interested and considering graduate school at Berkeley can register for plenary sessions and department information sessions from our event webpage. We encourage you to share this widely!

Graduate Diversity Admissions Fair

Dates: Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22

Times: Throughout each day! Check our agenda for session times.

This admissions fair was developed specifically for underrepresented minority students considering graduate school, though it is open to all attendees.

If you require accommodations in order to fully participate, please reach out to us at graddiversityfair@berkeley.edu with as much advance notice as possible and at least 7-10 days in advance of the event.