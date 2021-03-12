Full Scholarships Available for LA Review of Books Publishing Workshop – 3/19/21

Apply by March 19 to the LA Review of Books’ summer workshop on careers in the publishing industry.

Berkeley PhD students in the humanities and humanistic social sciences are invited to apply to the Los Angeles Review of Books’ summer workshop on careers in the publishing industry. All Berkeley Ph.D. students who apply to the workshop will be considered for one of five full-tuition scholarships. You can hear from past participants about their experience in last year’s workshop by watching this video.

Applications are due by March 19. Visit the LARB website to apply, visit the Graduate Division’s webpage to learn more, and write to gradpro@berkeley.edu with any questions. Please also reach out to gradpro@berkeley.edu if the $40 application fee constitutes a financial hardship.

About the author: David Bratt holds a Ph.D. in Chinese from UC Berkeley and is a Hitchcock Postdoctoral Fellow in the GradPro office of the Graduate Division.