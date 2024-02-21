Dear Graduate Student Community,

I hope 2024 and your Spring semester are off to a strong start. I know it can be hard to balance your course load, personal life, and the many other pressures we all face every d ay.

Right now, I am feeling full of anticipation. While our beloved Chancellor Christ prepares for the conclusion of her tenure at Berkeley, the Chancellor’s Search Advisory Committee has been working hard to choose her successor. This will be the third Chancellor transition I have experienced at Berkeley. I know leadership changes like this can evoke feelings of uncertainty and/or anxiety. Rest assured that the Graduate Division will continue to have student well-being and success as its top priority.

I’m also thrilled to report that Berkeley’s Graduate Division is one of 10 in the country who have been awarded a prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Foundation seed grant. This grant will allow us to lay the foundation needed to become a Sloan Center for Systemic Change. We look forward to sharing more about our progress on this initiative later in the year.

Other things that have me excited are the exciting updates that have happened at the Inclusive Excellence Hub at 2515 Channing Way. We’ve knocked down walls, added privacy booths, a meeting room reservation system, a room for grad students with families, and soon will open a beautiful patio that will be available for outdoor meetings or socializing. Learn more about what we have been up to at the Hub.

As we commemorate Black History Month, it is essential to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of Black individuals throughout U.S. history and at Berkeley. I invite you to see what is happening in our community this month, or for you to participate in a 30 year legacy, Black Wednesdays at the “Black Wednesday Wall” outside Golden Bear Cafe on Sproul Plaza. I would also urge you to take a self-guided Black at Cal tour to learn more about the many Black students, staff, and faculty who helped to make Berkeley what it is today.

Finally, I want to reiterate our dedication to your success and well-being. This past year has been a challenging time for many in our community. Please take the time to focus on your wellness and utilize the numerous resources available on campus. Amy Honigman and our Graduate Peer Support Providers are available to assist you in exploring the mental health and wellness resources available to graduate students. Whether you need guidance in accessing resources or wish to connect with your community through a Diversity and Community Fellow, or seek professional development support from GradPro’s Check-in program, don’t hesitate to ask for help. We are here for you.

Wishing you all the best this semester.

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division