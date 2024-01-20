UC Berkeley Receives Prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Grant to Transform its Doctoral Programs

On January 11, we received the good news that UC Berkeley has been awarded a prestigious Alfred P. Sloan grant to host a Sloan Center for Systemic Change.

This two-year seed grant was only awarded to ten U.S. universities. Each will receive $250,000 with the goal to “develop plans and begin implementation of evidence-based policies and practices that will advance a mission of equitable and diverse physical science and engineering doctoral programs with a focus on improving recruitment, retention, and graduation outcomes” according to the foundation’s announcement.

This grant is a landmark achievement for graduate education at Berkeley, and points towards our proven track record of fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for our graduate students. The two-year seed grant will pave the way for Berkeley to highlight underrepresented voices in STEM and produce meaningful change in the field.