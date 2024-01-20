UC Berkeley Receives Prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Grant to Transform its Doctoral Programs

On January 11, we received the good news that UC Berkeley has been awarded a prestigious Alfred P. Sloan grant to host a Sloan Center for Systemic Change. This two-year seed grant was only awarded to ten U.S. universities. Each will receive $250,000 with the goal to “develop plans and begin implementation of evidence-based policies and practices that will advance a mission of equitable and diverse physical science and engineering doctoral programs with a focus on improving recruitment, retention, and graduation outcomes” according to the foundation’s announcement. This grant is a landmark achievement for graduate education at Berkeley, and points towards our proven track record of fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for our graduate students. The two-year seed grant will pave the way for Berkeley to highlight underrepresented voices in STEM and produce meaningful change in the field. The next two years are about laying the foundations for success, I have no doubt that these ten institutions are well on their way to becoming national leaders in reshaping STEM doctoral programs in ways that allow every student not only to succeed but to thrive Lorelle EspinosaProgram Director of the Sloan Foundation’s grantmaking in higher educationAfter the completion of the seed grant, Berkeley will be eligible to apply for four-year, $1.4 million implementation grants from Sloan – including scholarship funds for students in participating departments. This grant is a tremendous honor for Berkeley with groundbreaking opportunities on the horizon. When asked about what she is most excited about, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Martha Chavez said, “I can’t wait to work closely with Berkeley faculty, leaders, and staff to transform our policies and practices by eliminating inequities and creating equal educational opportunities and experiences that will improve the recruitment, retention, and graduation of a diverse community of graduate students.”. I can’t wait to work closely with Berkeley faculty, leaders, and staff to transform our policies and practices by eliminating inequities and creating equal educational opportunities and experiences that will improve the recruitment, retention, and graduation of a diverse community of graduate students. Martha ChavezAssistant Dean for DiversitySeed Grant Partner Programs: Chemistry Chemical Engineering Civil & Environmental Engineering BioEngineering Mechanical Engineering Mathematics Physics Astrophysics Earth & Planetary Science SCSC Project Team Steering Committee: Dr. Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division Ms. Martha Chávez, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Graduate Division Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu, Dean and Roy W. Carlson Professor of Engineering Dr. Anne Baranger, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Faculty Assistant for Teaching and Learning and Professor of Chemistry Dr. Oscar Dubón, Associate Dean of Students in the College of Engineering and Professor of Materials Science and Engineering Dr. Colette Patt, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Division of Mathematical & Physical Sciences and Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society Dr. Rodolfo Mendoza-Denton, Professor of Psychology