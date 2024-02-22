Exciting Renovations at the Inclusive Excellence Hub

Over the last four months, you may have walked by 2515 Channing Way and noticed work crews, painters, and even cement trucks. The Inclusive Excellence Hub, a vibrant and inclusive community space for underrepresented graduate students, was getting an update. The current renovations are a means to maximize use of the facilities and ensure a quality environment for grad students. While construction is finishing up, there are already many additions up and running that students can utilize right now. Improved Spaces for Graduate StudentsThe Hub now features a new area for students to hold meetings, workshops, community gatherings, or study as a group or privately. The wall between two small conference rooms has been knocked down – allowing for one expansive meeting space. Various OGD programs such as the Marco Antonio Firebaugh Scholars, UndocuGrads Students, and the Diversity and Community Fellows are already utilizing this facility for seminars, workshops, and community gatherings. Additionally, more developments are being implemented with the launch of the Hub Room Reservation System for students to reserve meeting spaces throughout the first floor. Three rooms are available for reservation and two exist as drop-in spaces. One of these spaces has priority for students with disabilities, while another is first priority for students with dependents. New Inclusive Amenities The Hub features two private, soundproof booths for students to take virtual meetings, a family room for student parents, a lactation room with a small refrigerator for nursing parents, and an updated PPG Foundation Lounge where students can find coffee, tea, free printing, and flyers for campus resources. The newly updated kitchenette is equipped with a microwave, refrigerator, and sink (the latter sponsored by The Green Initiative Fund (TGIF) for sustainable practices). New Outdoor VenueThe former parking lot behind the Hub has been converted into an outdoor space for social gatherings, studying, workshops, and other outdoor events. Final touches are being put in place including landscaping, a patio, outdoor furniture, and a mural on the building’s back wall. OGD Staff Members at the HubCurrently, three full-time Office for Graduate Diversity staff members hold offices at the Hub – overseeing the implementation of various programs serving as primary points of contact for students, Diversity and Community Fellows, and campus partners. Mariela Cruz Aguilera, Inaugural Inclusive Excellence Hub Coordinator Email: [email protected] Jessica Mena Flores, Program Administrator for Undocumented Graduate Student Success & Firebaugh Scholars Undergraduate Research Program Email: [email protected] Patrick Naranjo, Director of the American Indian Graduate Program Email: [email protected] Construction Photos2515 Channing Way, entrance to the Inclusive Excellence Hub Construction workers in the process of renovating the Hub Pre-construction: two small conference rooms Post construction: two smaller rooms now one large conference room Family room Hallway to soundproof booths One of the newly added soundproof booths Pre-construction: parking lot Post construction: lot has been converted into an outdoor living space, landscaping, a patio, outdoor furniture, and a mural are to be added within the coming months Newly added gate Previous Slide2515 Channing Way, entrance to the Inclusive Excellence Hub Next Slide