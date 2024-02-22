Exciting Renovations at the Inclusive Excellence Hub

The Hub now features a new area for students to hold meetings, workshops, community gatherings, or study as a group or privately. The wall between two small conference rooms has been knocked down – allowing for one expansive meeting space. Various OGD programs such as the Marco Antonio Firebaugh Scholars, UndocuGrads Students, and the Diversity and Community Fellows are already utilizing this facility for seminars, workshops, and community gatherings.

Additionally, more developments are being implemented with the launch of the Hub Room Reservation System for students to reserve meeting spaces throughout the first floor. Three rooms are available for reservation and two exist as drop-in spaces. One of these spaces has priority for students with disabilities, while another is first priority for students with dependents.