Prepare for Future Careers with Skill Development Courses this Spring

Take a look outside of your department for course offerings that will help you round out your skill set. As a graduate student at Berkeley, you’re here to develop expertise in a specific field. But while you map out your spring schedule, keep in mind that you have access to all kinds of classes outside of your department that can help you build new skills or explore new fields or career paths. Consider enrolling in one of the many courses offered across campus that will help you expand your professional skill set, whether you are considering a career in academia or beyond. Here’s just a sample of a few courses that you might find interesting. Act quickly as seats are limited. Classes in the Graduate Division Graduate Student Professional Development Program (GSPDP) 301: Mentoring in Higher Education This seminar introduces graduate students to the role of mentoring in U.S. higher education and helps guide graduate students as they mentor undergraduates at Berkeley, work in the context of a mentoring relationship with their graduate advisors, and prepare for the mentoring they will do in future academic and non-academic careers. Only offered in spring semester. Graduate Student Professional Development Program (GSPDP) 320: Academic Writing for Graduate StudentsThis course provides graduate students with formal instruction in the genres and mechanics of academic writing at the graduate and professional level. Through presentations, readings, discussion, and weekly peer editing, graduate students develop writing and editing skills necessary for their success as graduate students and future faculty. Only offered in spring semester. Classes in Professional Schools Haas (MBA) 209F: Fundamentals of BusinessThis introduction to business language, practices, and concepts is offered every semester and is designed for non-business grad students.The course is taught in three five-week modules: (1) organizational behavior and management, (2) accounting and finance, and (3) marketing and strategy. Haas (MBA) 209P: Personal Financial Management (multiple sections available)Survey of major life financial decisions (e.g., career choice, consumption versus saving, investments, mortgages, insurance) and how decision-making biases (e.g., overconfidence, present bias, limited attention) can lead to suboptimal choice. The course draws on research from economics, psychology, and sociology. And a Whole Lot More Data 8: The Foundations of Data ScienceOne of the most heavily enrolled courses on campus, this class gives an overview of the theory and practice of data science. And after developing a solid foundation in this topic through Data 8, you might consider working towards the School of Information’s new Graduate Certificate in Applied Data Science, a three-course program that will give you useful skills and a leg up in the job market. Computer Science (CS) 10: The Beauty and Joy of ComputingAn introductory course for students with minimal prior exposure to computer science. Prepares students for future computer science courses and empowers them to utilize programming to solve problems in their field of study. Presents an overview of the history, great principles, and transformative applications of computer science, as well as a comprehensive introduction to programming. Information (Info) 201: Research Design and Applications for Data and AnalysisIntroduces the data sciences landscape, with a particular focus on learning data science techniques to uncover and answer the questions students will encounter in industry. The emphasis throughout is on making practical contributions to real decisions that organizations will and should make. Information (Info) 214: User Experience ResearchThis course addresses concepts and methods of user experience research, from understanding and identifying needs, to evaluating concepts and designs, to assessing the usability of products and solutions. It also includes aspects of managing the research process and working with other stakeholders to communicate results in an effective manner, including recruiting participants, setting up and conducting studies, analyzing qualitative data, and disseminating insights. Public Health (PBHLTH) 290C: Changemaker Microcourse on Strategic Communication in Public HealthTo create and sustain environments and policies that promote health, public health professionals need to know how to communicate effectively about the changes they seek and use strategies to reach their target audiences and build public support. In this course students will learn skills and strategies to communicate effectively and persuasively, and to engage with the media to advance public health policy goals. Language ClassesForeign language skills can be valuable in a variety of careers. Whether you want to pick up a new language that makes you more marketable in your field, brush up on your current language skills, or just explore new linguistic spheres, Berkeley is the place to do it. UC Berkeley offers instruction in 59 languages. Introductory language classes at Berkeley are often time-intensive, but if your schedule allows, graduate school can be a great time to add a language to your skillset. You can browse the full range of Spring 2025 courses at classes.berkeley.edu. Keep in mind that course offerings are subject to change, and that you may need to check with the administrative staff of the academic units offering these classes to see if you are eligible to enroll. But it’s worth your time to do so, as these classes are a great way to help you thrive at Berkeley and in your career after graduation. A previous version of this article was written by David Bratt in 2019.