Reframing 2020

If you’d like to renew your energy for 2021, the Office for Graduate Diversity and Graduate Assembly are hosting Reframing 2020, where speakers will highlight the hope that still exists for graduate student academic and career trajectories and strategies for continued success.

February 1, 2021 from 5-6:30 p.m. PST

All graduate students are invited to attend.

RSVP online in advance (CalNet ID required)