Take Action on SHIP

Maintain continual access to SHIP

You should enroll in at least one course before July 29, to maintain continuous access to the Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) and University Health Services, Recreational Sports Facility (RSF), campus libraries, University Housing, and more. If you enroll after July 29, your coverage will backdate as effective on August 1, but may not show up immediately in CalCentral.

To show as actively insured as of August 1, you MUST be enrolled in at least .5 units (even if it is just a PE class which gets dropped later). If you have not enrolled in any units to date, make sure you do so when enrollment opens.

Want to waive SHIP?

The Fall 2022 waiver period ends today, July 15, 2022. The late waiver period is July 16, 2022 to August 15, 2022. All late waivers will be subject to a late fee of $75. No waivers will be accepted after August 15, 2022.

The Fall 2022 waiver criteria, waiver worksheet and other resources are provided below under Waiver Resources. To get started see the Fall 2022 Waiver Application and visit University Health Services SHIP webpage.

If you are graduating or leaving the university

Whether you are graduating or leaving the university for a period of time, it is important to think about your health insurance options. If you are on Berkeley’s Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP), your coverage is effective through July 31, 2022.

The SHIP office can help provide information and help you navigate different health insurance options. You can call SHIP at 510-642-5700, email ship@berkeley.edu or send a secure message through the eTang patient portal to explore your options.

Blue Shield of California has also set up a dedicated service for UC Berkeley students who are transitioning out of SHIP after graduation. They can help with the following:

Assessment of tax situation (dependent or head of household)

Review of needs

Determination of subsidy/Medi-Cal eligibility

Education on necessary documentation for enrollment

Overview of plan options – medical/dental/vision

Quote rates – medical/dental/vision

Plan selection and online completion of application

Knowledge of student health plan benefits

Enrollment assistance

For general information about SHIP policies, visit the University Health Services website or the Insurance After Graduate webpage.