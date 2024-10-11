Enhance Your Academic Writing and Mentoring Skills through Two Outstanding Spring Courses

GSPDP 320: Academic Writing for Graduate Students provides graduate students with formal instruction in the genres and mechanics of academic writing at the graduate and professional level. Through presentations, readings, discussion, and weekly peer editing, graduate students develop writing and editing skills necessary for their success as graduate students and future faculty.

Here’s what students have said about this course:

“I have gained important editing and writing skills. I also corrected a lot of grammatical and syntax errors. This course also informed me about writing processes outside of the dissertation that are important for any academic, and now I feel more confident and less lost about the expectations of certain types of writing. Because I have a clearer understanding about how to organize my writing process, I can also set more feasible expectations and goals. Having a space to learn about this and also seeing others going through the writing process has been extremely helpful.”

“Sabrina does an awesome job of making the art of writing a more manageable process. Providing guidance on writing for students across different disciplines is challenging, however Sabrina does a great job of crafting flexible curricula so that students learn to improve writing regardless of the discipline. She provides strategies on time management, editing, content, structure, and resources that are extremely helpful. I am very happy I decided to take this course.”