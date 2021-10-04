Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 11, 2021

UC Berkeley Graduate Division celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day and recognizes that Native people are the first inhabitants of the Americas including the lands that became the United States of America, and UC Berkeley campus community.

On Monday October 11, 2021, more states, cities, and communities will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day to represent an accurate history of the United States taught in our schools and public spaces, and to fully understand the colonial legacy of Christopher Columbus, learn from Indigenous peoples, and support their struggles for social justice and religious freedom.

We celebrate and honor Native American, Indigenous peoples, and commemorate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, October 11, 2021.