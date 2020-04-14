Food Pantry, CalFresh and Case Management Support through the Basic Needs Center

Basic Needs efforts have expanded to meet the needs of the UC Berkeley community. The Basic Needs Center’s living document serves as a resource for assistance with food distribution, CalFresh benefits and case management.

Food Pantry Distributions

The Basic Needs Center is coordinating grocery bag pickups and distributions for students and employees. Visit tinyurl.com/ucb-bnc-c19 at the start of each week for up-to-date information on dates, request forms, and locations.

CalFresh

CalFresh, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP, is a nutrition program that can provide eligible students with the ability to buy and eat nutritious and healthy foods. CalFresh benefits are pre-loaded monthly into an EBT card that can be used like a debit card at most major chain grocery stores, like Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Costco, and select smaller stores. Some listed farmers’ markets participate in the Market Match, which matches the amount you spend at the market.

CalFresh Application Support: Sign up for a remote application session at calfresh.berkeley.edu . Remote sessions are via phone call or Google Hangouts. Email calfreshsupport@berkeley.edu for more information.

Case Management Services

Case management services are provided to students who are in need of support around their food, housing, and financial needs. Until further notice, students are encouraged to communicate via phone or email for support.