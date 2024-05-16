2024 Leadership in Graduate Diversity Award Recipients

Launched in 2022, The UC Berkeley Leadership in Graduate Diversity Awards aims to shed light on and award graduate students who have demonstrated stellar contributions to advancing the graduate and professional underrepresented minority (URM) student community. The Cynthia Ladd-Viti and Carla Trujillo Leadership in Graduate Diversity Awards are awarded to two graduating doctoral or professional school students whose work and accomplishments have advanced diversity during their time here at Berkeley. With countless remarkable applicants, it’s a difficult feat for the committee to select only two winners, which is why an Honorable Mention is recognized alongside the award recipients.