2024 Graduate Mentoring Awards

Graduate Mentoring AwardsMentorship is a vital tool for many students at UC Berkeley, often offering transformative effects on the academic success, well-being, and overall student experience. While many Berkeley faculty and graduate students lend helping hands, the below recipients of this year’s Graduate Mentoring Awards have gone above and beyond in their commitment to supporting the Berkeley community. The Graduate Mentoring Awards were held on April 17, 2024 and were presented by Lisa García Bedolla (Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division), Penny Edwards, and McKalee Steen. Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring AwardsThe Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards, established in 2007, recognize UC Berkeley faculty for their vital role in mentoring graduate students and training future faculty. 2024 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards Early-Career Faculty Winner Tianna Paschel, Associate Professor, Departments of African American Studies and Sociology Late-Career Faculty Winner Allen Goldstein, Distinguished Professor, Departments of Environmental Science, Policy and Management and Civil and Environmental Engineering Tianna Paschel accepting her Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring (Early-Career Faculty) Award Allen Goldstein accepting his Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring (Late-Career Faculty) Award Tianna Paschel with students and family Allen Goldstein with friends and family Previous SlideTianna Paschel accepting her Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring (Early-Career Faculty) Award Next Slide Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor AwardsThe Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Award honors members of the Berkeley faculty and teaching staff who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and supporting graduate students. 2024 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards Rodrigo Almeida, Professor and Chair, Division of Organisms and Environment, Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management Emmeline Chuang, Associate Professor and Mack Distinguished Professor, School of Social Welfare Michaela Mattes, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science Rodrigo Almeida accepting one of three Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards. Rodrigo Almeida with friends and family. Emmeline Chuang accepting one of three Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards. Emmeline Chuang with students. Michaela Mattes accepting one of three Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards. Michaela Mattes with friends and family. Previous SlideRodrigo Almeida accepting one of three Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards. Next Slide Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIsThe Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs recognizes faculty that have gone above and beyond in mentoring GSIs in multi-section courses, stand-alone courses, or 375 pedagogy courses. 2024 Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs Diana Negrín da Silva, Lecturer, Department of Geography Kara Nelson, Blum Chancellor’s Chair in Development Engineering and Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering Lisa Yan, Assistant Teaching Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences Diana Negrín da Silva accepting one of three Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs. Diana Negrín da Silva with family. Kara Nelson accepting one of three Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs. Kara Nelson with guest. Lisa Yan accepting one of three Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs. Lisa Yan with students. Previous SlideDiana Negrín da Silva accepting one of three Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs. Next Slide Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor AwardThe Outstanding Graduate Student Peer Mentor Award honors Berkeley graduate and professional students who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and generally supporting either undergraduate students or their fellow graduate students. 2024 Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award Alagia Cirolia, MSW and PhD Student, School of Social Welfare David Joseph-Goteiner, PhD Student, Department of Sociology Myoungseok Kim, PhD Student, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Federico Mora Rocha, PhD Student, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Alagia Cirolia accepting one of four Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Awards. Alagia Cirolia with guests. David Joseph-Goteiner accepting one of four Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Awards. David Joseph-Goteiner with guests. Myoungseok Kim accepting one of four Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Awards. Myoungseok Kim with guests. Federico Mora Rocha accepting one of four Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Awards. Federico Mora Rocha with guests. Previous SlideAlagia Cirolia accepting one of four Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Awards. Next Slide These distinguished individuals, nominated by faculty colleagues and current and former graduate students and undergraduates, were selected from a pool of exceptional faculty and graduate students on the Berkeley campus and exemplify the values and best practices of effective mentoring that are core to our university community.