May 9, 2024

2024 Graduate Mentoring Awards

By Riley Lehren-Chavez

Graduate Mentoring Awards

Mentorship is a vital tool for many students at UC Berkeley, often offering transformative effects on the academic success, well-being, and overall student experience. While many Berkeley faculty and graduate students lend helping hands, the below recipients of this year’s Graduate Mentoring Awards have gone above and beyond in their commitment to supporting the Berkeley community. The Graduate Mentoring Awards were held on April 17, 2024 and were presented by Lisa García Bedolla (Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division), Penny Edwards, and McKalee Steen.

Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards

The Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards, established in 2007, recognize UC Berkeley faculty for their vital role in mentoring graduate students and training future faculty.

2024 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards

Early-Career Faculty Winner

  • Tianna Paschel, Associate Professor, Departments of African American Studies and Sociology

Late-Career Faculty Winner

  • Allen Goldstein, Distinguished Professor, Departments of Environmental Science, Policy and Management and Civil and Environmental Engineering

Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards

The Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Award honors members of the Berkeley faculty and teaching staff who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and supporting graduate students.

2024 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards

  • Rodrigo Almeida, Professor and Chair, Division of Organisms and Environment, Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management
  • Emmeline Chuang, Associate Professor and Mack Distinguished Professor, School of Social Welfare
  • Michaela Mattes, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs

The Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs recognizes faculty that have gone above and beyond in mentoring GSIs in multi-section courses, stand-alone courses, or 375 pedagogy courses.

2024 Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs

  • Diana Negrín da Silva, Lecturer, Department of Geography
  • Kara Nelson, Blum Chancellor’s Chair in Development Engineering and Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering
  • Lisa Yan, Assistant Teaching Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award

The Outstanding Graduate Student Peer Mentor Award honors Berkeley graduate and professional students who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and generally supporting either undergraduate students or their fellow graduate students.

2024 Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award

  • Alagia Cirolia, MSW and PhD Student, School of Social Welfare
  • David Joseph-Goteiner, PhD Student, Department of Sociology
  • Myoungseok Kim, PhD Student, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
  • Federico Mora Rocha, PhD Student, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

These distinguished individuals, nominated by faculty colleagues and current and former graduate students and undergraduates, were selected from a pool of exceptional faculty and graduate students on the Berkeley campus and exemplify the values and best practices of effective mentoring that are core to our university community. 