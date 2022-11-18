Getting into Graduate School: Mentorship creates pipeline for Berkeley undergraduates

Getting into Grad School (GiGS) was developed to encourage and prepare undergraduate UC Berkeley students to select, apply, and enroll in graduate school. By engaging key staff and graduate student mentors with motivated undergraduates, undergraduates leave the mentoring program with a better understanding of what the process entails and are inspired to pursue academic careers and create change in the future.

During the annual Mentee/Mentor Social of the year, 50 mentors and mentees met in person to continue networking and building relationships over delicious Mediterranean food. GiGS mentors had a chance to give informal tips and feedback with their mentees.

GiGS is open to all Berkeley students and is dedicated to assisting first-generation, low-income, transfer, and other students historically underrepresented in higher education.

Mentees are UC Berkeley students graduating after December 2023 who work with graduate student mentors throughout the academic year to receive practical help such as:

Assistance from mentors on writing personal statements, resumes/CVs, and other graduate school/internship application materials.

Creating an individualized timeline for post-graduate plans, and getting help selecting a research program, graduate program or creating an alternative plan. GiGS staff will also provide students with a “Life After College” workshop.

Access to workshops throughout the year that focus on applying to competitive summer research opportunities, writing a personal statement, GRE preparation, funding opportunities and much more.

Learn more about GiGs, including how to participate as a mentor or mentee, how to access resources and recorded programming and other ways to engage with the program.