Welcome from Berkeley’s Office for Graduate Diversity

Supporting our diverse and vibrant community I am so excited to welcome you to Berkeley. As the Assistant Dean for Graduate Diversity, I want to ensure that you feel connected and have a sense of community that is meaningful to you and helps you to thrive at Berkeley. I, along with the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD) team are thrilled to have you as part of our diverse and vibrant community. The Office for Graduate Diversity provides programs, resources, and connections to support a thriving and inclusive educational experience for underrepresented students, including those who are first-generation, low-income, undocumented, and those who face educational and financial challenges. Connect Join the OGD Email List Sign up for our email list to learn about our programs, resources, funding opportunities and community-building activities and events (like our Graduate Diversity Welcome Reception on September 3). Join our email list Contact Us Our dedicated staff and campus diversity directors provide ongoing mentoring, resources, and support to help you navigate Berkeley. If you have any questions, want to get involved, or need support – please contact us at: [email protected]. OGD Resources and ProgramsInclusive Excellence Hub Located at 2515 Channing way, the Hub is a welcoming environment specifically for graduate students to find camaraderie and build multi-disciplinary networks of their peers. You can find reservable study rooms, privacy booths, a family room, free printing, coffee, tea and snacks. Path to the Professoriate Program Exclusive opportunity for first-year PhD students. This program provides mentorship, professional development workshops, and guidance to build concrete roadmaps for graduate school success and to navigate an academic career. P2P participants receive a $1,000 stipend. Applications are due August 12 – Apply Now. American Indian Graduate Program This program offers support and resources specifically tailored for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Indigenous graduate students, including mentorship, guidance, and cultural events. UndocuGrads UndocuGrads is a supportive outlet offering resources, legal assistance, and community-building opportunities to create an environment where graduate students can thrive regardless of their immigration status. Inclusive Excellence in Quals Prep Program Preparing for qualifying exams can be challenging, but our program is here to help. We offer workshops, study groups, and other resources to help you excel in your exams. STEM*FYI A program aimed at supporting underrepresented students in STEM fields. We offer workshops, mentoring, networking, and funding opportunities. Diversity and Community Fellows Connect with a peer through our Diversity and Community Fellows program. These fellows are experienced graduate students who can provide one-on-one support, mentorship, and guidance as you navigate your academic and social life on campus. It’s a great way to build connections and get personalized advice. We encourage you to explore these resources and participate in the programs that interest you. If you have any questions or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Warm regards, Martha Chavez Director of the Office for Graduate Diversity Assistant Dean for Graduate Diversity Berkeley Graduate Division Important Things for New Students to CompleteUpcoming EventsAugust 19-20, 27New Graduate Student Orientation UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) is designed to supplement orientations that are held by your academic department, school, or program. NGSO will be virtual on Aug 19-20, and in-person on Aug 27. August 20Primer to the Office for Graduate Diversity This session will provide an overview of the Office for Graduate Diversity’s resources and programs available to underrepresented, first-generation, and low-income graduate students August 22Fall Teaching Conferences for First-Time International GSIs August 23Teaching Conference for All First-Time GSIs