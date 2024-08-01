Welcome from Berkeley’s Office for Graduate Diversity

I am so excited to welcome you to Berkeley. As the Assistant Dean for Graduate Diversity, I want to ensure that you feel connected and have a sense of community that is meaningful to you and helps you to thrive at Berkeley. I, along with the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD) team are thrilled to have you as part of our diverse and vibrant community.

The Office for Graduate Diversity provides programs, resources, and connections to support a thriving and inclusive educational experience for underrepresented students, including those who are first-generation, low-income, undocumented, and those who face educational and financial challenges.

Connect

Join the OGD Email List

Sign up for our email list to learn about our programs, resources, funding opportunities and community-building activities and events (like our Graduate Diversity Welcome Reception on September 3).

Contact Us

Our dedicated staff and campus diversity directors provide ongoing mentoring, resources, and support to help you navigate Berkeley. If you have any questions, want to get involved, or need support – please contact us at: [email protected].