Office for Graduate Diversity Hosts Annual Weekend Visit

On March 16 and 17, 136 admitted graduate students visited UC Berkeley’s campus as a part of the University’s Diversity Days. The Diversity Days experience is hosted by the Office for Graduate Diversity and reserved for first-generation and low-income admits as well as admits who’ve graduated from an HBCU, TCU, or HSI. The weekend visit aims to give these newly admitted students a chance to connect with one another, build community, and gain first-hand insight into the various campus resources Berkeley has to offer. During their weekend stay in Berkeley, students participated in a variety of activities – including tours of campus and surrounding areas, a visit to the Inclusive Excellence Hub, a social hour with graduate student affinity leaders, an optional family housing tour, a resource fair, and speeches from Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, as well as Chancellor Carol Christ. Our commitments to real equity and diversity – to sustaining a strong, supportive community to providing a true sense of belonging to – all are essential, inseparable parts of who we are, what we stand for, and what we do on a daily basis Carol ChristChancellor of UC BerkeleyDiversity Days’ final event was a dinner with faculty and graduate students to showcase one last time the tight-knit and welcoming environment of UC Berkeley’s graduate community. This weekend is Berkeley’s chance to show newly admitted graduate students the university’s true commitment to offering the amenities and resources to lift underrepresented students into higher education. A group of newly admited students tour surrounding Berkeley area. New admits pose for a photo on the steps of the Campanile. Students enjoy lunch on campus. A tour group looking at Sather Gate, with Wheeler Hall and the Campanile in the background. Resource fair available to prospective students. Students listen to speeches given by Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, and Chancellor Carol Christ Dean of the Graduate Division Lisa García Bedolla talks with new admits. A group of new admits in front of the Campanile. Previous SlideA group of newly admited students tour surrounding Berkeley area. Next Slide