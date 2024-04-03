Office for Graduate Diversity Hosts Annual Weekend Visit

On March 16 and 17, 136 admitted graduate students visited UC Berkeley’s campus as a part of the University’s Diversity Days. The Diversity Days experience is hosted by the Office for Graduate Diversity and reserved for first-generation and low-income admits as well as admits who’ve graduated from an HBCU, TCU, or HSI. The weekend visit aims to give these newly admitted students a chance to connect with one another, build community, and gain first-hand insight into the various campus resources Berkeley has to offer.

During their weekend stay in Berkeley, students participated in a variety of activities – including tours of campus and surrounding areas, a visit to the Inclusive Excellence Hub, a social hour with graduate student affinity leaders, an optional family housing tour, a resource fair, and speeches from Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, as well as Chancellor Carol Christ.