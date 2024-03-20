Fulbright U.S. Student Program: What is it, and How Do I Apply?

For years, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program has allowed some of the brightest and most driven students an opportunity to conduct innovative research or teach internationally.

With over 140 countries worldwide participating in the program, students and young professionals have a variety of paths to choose from that allow them to “gain an appreciation of others’ viewpoints and beliefs, the way they do things, and the way they think”. After their travels, many go on to pursue graduate study, conduct research, or teach English abroad. UC Berkeley students have continuously been selected as Fulbright scholars – this past year the university was deemed a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright doctoral scholars with 13 PhD students receiving grants for the 2023-2024 application cycle.

Interested in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program? Attend the virtual General Presentation Session on April 4 from 1:00 to 2:15 pm PT. UC Berkeley’s Fulbright Program Adviser (FPA) will cover institution-specific details, deadlines, and next steps.