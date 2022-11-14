Native/Indigenous graduate students help build a more culturally-responsive campus

Within her department, Sierra has found strength in the increasing diversity of students from different backgrounds and experiences and strong support from staff willing to go the extra mile. “My department is very supportive, and the people are great company,” she shared. “I’ve found colleagues to go on hikes with or go birdwatching or go to the beach. Folks who really make life a joy.”

After reflecting on the impact representation had on her own student experience, Sierra felt compelled to pay it forward by co-founding Real Talk Buddies, a mentoring program matching undergraduates and graduates with shared backgrounds as a tool for navigating the inevitable challenges that accompany college life.