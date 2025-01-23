Welcome to the start of a new semester!

Dear graduate and professional students, I know that many of you have been affected by the wildfires in southern California and the many challenges that are happening across the globe. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and as well as possible during these difficult times. As I reflect on the semester ahead, I am reminded again of the energy that you bring to this community, even in the face of difficulty. Your passion for learning and commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges—whether through research, teaching, writing, asking tough questions, or countless late nights spent investigating— inspire us all. I want to encourage you to consider showcasing your groundbreaking research in the 2025 Grad Slam competition. This is an excellent opportunity to share your work, practice public speaking, and connect with the broader academic community. Submissions are due by January 31. We recognize that this semester may feel different from those before, bringing a mix of opportunities and challenges. Please know that your community is here to support and stand with you every step of the way: Peer Support Engaging with peers is a great way to get support. Explore graduate peer mentorship opportunities available to support your academic, professional, and personal growth. Inclusive Excellence Hub The hub is open Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., be in community with other graduate students. Drop in, reserve a room, or zen booth. Mental health support Campus counselors at University Health Services at the Tang Center are available on a drop-in basis for urgent concerns. Visit the CAPS website, call Counseling and Psychological Services at (510) 642-9494, or, when the Tang Center is closed, call the after-hours counseling line at (855) 817-5667. Financial support Should you need an emergency loan, please learn about Short Term Emergency Loans. If you need further assistance, please contact Cal Student Central. Student Legal Services Visit sa.berkeley.edu/legal for guidance on legal questions, rights, and obligations for undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students. Ombuds Office for Students and Postdoctoral Appointees: If you are experiencing or anticipating a campus conflict or concern, the Ombuds Office is a confidential, neutral and informal resource that can help you identify options to resolve your situation. An Ombuds can listen, offer next steps, and discuss resources that might also be helpful. For an appointment, please call (510) 642-5754. Services for Undocumented Students UndocuGrads: The UndocuGrads team can provide support for current and formerly undocumented graduate students at UC Berkeley in partnership with the Undocumented Students Program. Free legal consultations for undocumented students: The Undocumented Student Program also offers free legal consultations and ongoing support for immigration-related concerns. Learn more and schedule an appointment. Mental health providers for undocumented students: Mental health resources specifically tailored for undocumented students are available through theUndocumented Student Program. Let us approach this semester with hope, determination, and a commitment to supporting one another. Together, we can navigate challenges, uplift each other, and emerge stronger as individuals and as a community. Remember we are here to support you and listen to your concerns. You are always welcome to sign up for a 15-minute appointment with me. Fiat Lux, Lisa García Bedolla Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division Schedule an appointment