Welcome to the start of a new semester!

Dear graduate and professional students,

I know that many of you have been affected by the wildfires in southern California and the many challenges that are happening across the globe. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and as well as possible during these difficult times.

As I reflect on the semester ahead, I am reminded again of the energy that you bring to this community, even in the face of difficulty. Your passion for learning and commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges—whether through research, teaching, writing, asking tough questions, or countless late nights spent investigating— inspire us all.

I want to encourage you to consider showcasing your groundbreaking research in the 2025 Grad Slam competition. This is an excellent opportunity to share your work, practice public speaking, and connect with the broader academic community. Submissions are due by January 31.

We recognize that this semester may feel different from those before, bringing a mix of opportunities and challenges. Please know that your community is here to support and stand with you every step of the way: