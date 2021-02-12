Undocumented Student Counseling Groups

The Undocumented Student Program is excited to offer two types of mental health groups for undocumented students this semester, both of which require a brief pre-group consult with the group facilitators.

Undocu-Wellness in Action is a 6-week psycho-educational, skill building group for undocumented students experiencing mild to moderate anxiety, depression, or stress. This group will meet on Tuesdays from 4:30-6 p.m. starting February 9, 2021.

Learn strategies for personal awareness, develop coping tools for status-related issues, and incorporate wellness techniques to shift from surviving to thriving.

Meet other folks who experience similar challenges and barriers.

Topics include: self-care, the body’s response to trauma, thinking patterns and mood, mindfulness, and social support.

Sign up for a pre-group meeting via wejoinin.com/USPmentalhealth or call Dr. Bianca Barrios (510) 664-5342.

HeartSpeak: A Support Group for Undocumented Students

This weekly support space for undocumented students will center social connection as a foundation for wellness, racial trauma-healing, and resilience during difficult times. Each virtual session will offer a conversational space, coping strategies shared through collective wisdom, and beginner-level mindfulness skill practice. No prior experience necessary to join.