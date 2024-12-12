Dear graduate and professional students,

You did it! Congratulations on making it through this fall semester! I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of you for your exceptional efforts and dedication to your intellectual and personal development. Like every semester, this one undoubtedly tested you in new ways. I hope that as the last days of Fall, 2024 wind down, you will take a moment to take in all that you accomplished and learned this semester and to feel some pride about successfully navigating another semester at Berkeley.

However rewarding, we know it can be challenging to balance your personal lives, coursework, research, grading, and other responsibilities. As always, I urge you to bookmark the Graduate Wellness Center and these peer mentorship resources. These fellow grad students are sensitive to your experiences and dedicated to ensuring your well-being and success.

I often say that Berkeley is an “idea” – the idea that the people could build an academically excellent higher education institution open to all, regardless of background, that is dedicated to serving the public good through its teaching, research, and service. That idea of Berkeley is one, I believe, is worth working towards. You are a key part of that. Every day, you help us work towards building a community that is inclusive, intellectually vibrant, and that produces the knowledge and leaders we need to make a transformative impact on our society.

Thank you for all you do for Berkeley. May the spring semester create more opportunities for us to lean into the idea of Berkeley and the many beautiful and generative possibilities that it creates.

Wishing you a restful and joyful holiday season.

Fiat Lux,

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division