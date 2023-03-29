March 29, 2023

Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week

By Jennifer Santos Denton

mini cupcakes at student event.

Time to celebrate you.

In recognition of the important contributions, impact, and value of our 13,000+ academic and professional graduate students at UC Berkeley, we are pleased to celebrate Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week April 5-11, 2023 

With help from campus partners and your fellow graduate students, we’ve organized a week of over 15 virtual and in-person workshops, socials, and promotional giveaways.

April 5 – Kick off GPSAW with free food and games! Graduate Student Spring Mixer 

Wednesday, April 5, 4 – 5:00 p.m. PT @ the Campanile. Food will be first come first served. RSVP Today.

April 5 – 11

Choose from over 15 events – from free donuts, to tote bags and professional development workshops, check out the GPSAW calendar and RSVP to the events that work for you. 

April 11 – End the week with Grad Slam

Tune in virtually to cheer on your fellow graduate students as they showcase their research in a series of three-minute talks.

Tuesday, April 11, 3 – 5:00 p.m. PT via live stream. Register to watch. 

 