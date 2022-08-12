STEM Grad Spotlighted at Oakland First Fridays

Over 100 attendees stopped by to chat about Cal’s cutting-edge research with our friendly team of experts at the downtown Oakland street fair, First Fridays on August 5. Science at Cal featured graduate researcher Antonio Del Rio Flores of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering who brought bacteria strains from his lab to show off. Naama Weksler, a recent Cal alum in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, also helped attendees use a microscope to view samples from her favorite model organism! Both children and adults enjoyed getting the chance to meet UC Berkeley scientists and learn more about what they do.

Also on deck were The Lawrence On-The-Go team, who ran a fun hands-on science activity for kids, and Berkeley Lab, who hosted a STEM expert of their own!

Science at Cal loves turning the spotlight on the awesome work of our UC Berkeley grad student community for fun and informal science learning! Want to get involved? We invite you to fill out this form to learn about future Science at Cal opportunities!

Interested in Science Communication training? Email us at ScienceatCal@berkeley.edu to request Science at Cal visit your department!