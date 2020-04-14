Graduate Students Recognized with Chancellor’s Awards for Public Service

Chancellor’s Awards for Public Service

Each year, the Chancellor recognizes students, staff, faculty, and community partnerships that embody UC Berkeley’s proud tradition of public service and commitment to improving our local and global community. Faculty, staff, undergraduate and graduate students, student organizations, and campus-community partnerships are all eligible. Award categories include: civic engagement, community-engaged teaching, research in the public interest, and campus-community partnership.

Below are graduate students whose exemplary commitment to public service reflect the very best of Berkeley.

Benny Corona

Goldman School of Public Policy, M.P.P. | Graduate Award for Civic Engagement

Benny Corona’s work advocates for the Central Valley of California, where he was born and raised. First in his family to attend college, Benny started as a farm worker at age 7 and has worked as a community organizer, community development specialist, and political campaigner. Benny’s personal experience informs his connection to immigration and political issues. Inspired by his parents who are formerly undocumented farm workers, his activism includes working throughout the Central Valley for access to clean water and sewer systems. Benny’s outspoken passion for advocacy and role as a Wonderful Public Service Graduate Fellow have equipped him to continue to work for progress in his community.

Emily Eisner

Economics, Ph.D. | Graduate Award for Civic Engagement

Emily Eisner’s research interests include macroeconomics, public finance, labor economics, and economic history. Outside of her academic work, Emily has spent a significant amount of her time in graduate school promoting gender, race-ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity in economics. She is co-founder of Women in Economics at Berkeley and was the lead organizer for the first-ever Graduate Student Summit on Diversity in Economics. Emily has also mentored undergraduates and works within her department to improve policies surrounding diversity, inclusion, and student wellbeing.

George Moore

Mechanical Engineering, Ph.D. | Robert J. and Mary Catherine Birgeneau Recognition Award for Service to Underrepresented Students

George Moore’s work is driven by a goal of empowering underrepresented communities, and his research seeks to combine equity and sustainability. George is particularly committed to serving underrepresented minorities in STEM, including facilitating workshops with the Pinoleville Pomo Nation youth, acting as an instructor for underrepresented high school students of color at SMASH Academy, serving as vice president of Black Graduate Engineering and Science Students, and serving as a graduate representative for the Mechanical Engineering Department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. Through these roles, George has worked on multiple successful projects to further opportunities, recruitment, and retention of underrepresented minorities.

