ChooseBerkeley – Sean Darling-Hammond

Can you describe your program and what your research is about?
- improving school climates and
- reducing the incidence and impact of racial bias.
I analyze large-scale data sets and conduct randomized controlled trials to ascertain policies that can improve educational and intercultural outcomes.
My dissertation research merges these methods to discern whether, and under what conditions, restorative practices (such as relationship-centered conflict resolution and community building talk circles) reduce racial discipline and achievement gaps. I recently published work showing that teachers exposed to certain restorative practices and mindsets evidence smaller racial discipline gaps, that stigmatizing rhetoric can increase racial bias, and that intergroup contact in workplaces can reduce racial bias.
At Berkeley, I have served as a head instructor and graduate student instructor for four statistics classes, and I absolutely adore teaching in a manner that helps students of all backgrounds realize they, and anyone, can master quantitative methods, and harness them in the service of understanding and improving our communities.”
Why did you choose Berkeley?