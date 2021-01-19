Opportunity to Serve on the Committee on Student Conduct

The Committee on Student Conduct is currently recruiting students to serve on the Committee for the 2021-22 academic year, with a February 19, 2021 to submit the application form linked here.

Membership criteria and expectations:

Membership is limited to enrolled (full or part time) UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students that are in good standing with the University (GPA of 2.0 or higher).

Undergraduate and graduate student applicants are expected to have completed at least one semester at UC Berkeley prior to serving on the Committee.

All Committee members are expected to attend one half-day mandatory training session before they are able to serve on the Committee. Committee members may be asked to attend additional training sessions as needed.

Each Committee member must ensure any information that is shared with them as a result of their appointment to the Committee remains confidential.

Each Committee member is asked to participate in approximately two to four half-day hearings per semester of service.

Each Committee member is asked to participate in approximately two to four half-day hearings per semester of service. All Committee members must make themselves available for hearings that occur during business hours (9am-5pm), Mondays through Fridays.

If you are interested in serving on the Committee, please fill out the application form linked above. Additionally, if you would like more information or have questions, please contact Erin Slater-Wu, Independent Hearing Officer, at sa_iho@berkeley.edu.

More about the Committee:

The Committee on Student Conduct is an avenue through which faculty, staff, and students can play a role in fostering a culture of accountability within the greater campus community. Committee members determine whether, based on information presented at a student conduct hearing, it is more likely than not that a charged student violated the Code of Student Conduct.