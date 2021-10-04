UC President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship Program – 11/1/21

The University of California President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship Program was established in 1984 to encourage outstanding women and minority Ph.D. recipients to pursue academic careers at the University of California. The current program offers postdoctoral research fellowships and faculty mentoring to outstanding scholars in all fields whose research, teaching, and service will contribute to the diversity and

equal opportunity at the University of California. The program is seeking applicants with the potential to bring to their academic and research careers the critical perspective that comes from their non-traditional educational background or understanding of the experiences of members of groups historically underrepresented in higher education in the United States.

Read more about how to apply. The application deadline is November 1, 2021.

For more information, please contact ppfpinfo@berkeley.edu.