Townsend Dissertation Fellowships — 11/13/2020

Townsend Dissertation Fellowships

Townsend Dissertation Fellowships are awarded to Ph.D. students whose dissertation projects significantly involve humanistic material or problems that have a significant bearing on the humanities.

The purpose of the Fellowship is both to further the research of the individual recipients and to enable faculty and graduate students within the humanities to meet and work with colleagues in other disciplines and departments. However, projects need not be “interdisciplinary” by definition. Awards are based on the scholarly merit of the individual applications. The selection committee will also take into consideration the research project’s potential interest to scholars in different fields of the humanities and the likelihood of the applicant’s contribution to interdisciplinary discussion.

Townsend Fellowships are awarded to assistant professors, associate professors, and graduate students completing their dissertation, as well as library and museum professionals.

More information is available on the Townsend website. The deadline is Friday, November 13, 2020.

For additional opportunities for graduate students, visit the Townsend website. Direct inquiries to townsendcenter@berkeley.edu.