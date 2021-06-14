$3,000 Fellowship on Higher Education for Doctoral Students — 6/21/21

The Center for Studies in Higher Education (CSHE) at UC Berkeley invites doctoral students from all UC campuses who are conducting research on higher education to apply for the David P. Gardner Seminar.

Named after UC President Emeritus David P. Gardner, CSHE sponsors the annual Gardner Seminar for doctoral students who are conducting dissertation research related to higher education. In 2020 the seminar was expanded beyond UC Berkeley to include diverse doctoral students from other UC campuses. In the 2021- 2022 academic year, the seminar will meet remotely and will continue to be open to doctoral students from across the UC system.

The Gardner Seminar builds a community of early-career researchers in higher education within the UC system. The ten selected fellows represent a range of disciplines and are given the opportunity to present their dissertation research and have it reviewed by their peers, thereby broadening their understanding of different research tools and methodologies. Additionally, research scholars and academic leaders are invited to make presentations at the seminar on key higher education topics in California, the nation and the world.

Past speakers have included John A. Pérez, Chairman, UC Board of Regent, former Under Secretary for Education Martha Kanter, UC President Emeritus David P. Gardner, and Director of the Center for Innovation and Research in Graduate Education at the University of Washington, Maresi Nerad.

The seminar provides fellows opportunities to:

Engage with a range of disciplines that are related to higher education;

Learn from scholars about their current research;

Broaden understanding of different research tools and methodologies;

Present their own dissertation work;

Review the work of their peers; and

Explore potential career paths.

Schedule

The seminar meets remotely every other week for two hours, and at least 14 sessions during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Award

Participants in the seminar are called David P. Gardner Fellows. Upon completion of the seminar, they will receive a $3,000 stipend.

To Apply

Application: https://forms.gle/3fMj9pYSJtou6z8bA

Priority consideration is given to applications received before June 21, 2021. Space is limited. Please note that there are a limited number of fellowships available. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

About CSHE

The Center for Studies in Higher Education (CSHE) at UC Berkeley is the nation’s first established research institute devoted to the study of higher education. The Center’s mission is to produce and support multi-disciplinary scholarly perspectives on strategic issues in higher education, to conduct relevant policy research, to promote the development of a community of scholars and policymakers engaged in policy-oriented discussion, and to serve the public as a resource on higher education.