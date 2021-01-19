The John L. Simpson Pre-Dissertation Research Fellowships in International & Area Studies – 4/15/21

UC Berkeley graduate students in all fields who have not yet advanced to candidacy and plan to do research in international & area studies, in the broadest sense, both from a contemporary and a historical perspective. Fellowships are intended to support travel, lodging, and/or research-related expenditures in 2021 (extensions until the end of 2022 due to Covid-restrictions are allowed).

Eligible candidates must submit an application that includes:

Description of the proposed research of up to two pages CV of up to two pages Budget plan List of other sources of financial support Unofficial UC Berkeley transcript Letter of recommendation from a UC Berkeley faculty member, emailed directly to gias-admin@berkeley.edu (link sends e-mail) , with indication “John L. Simpson Pre-dissertation Research Fellowships in International & Area Studies.”

Eligibility: This fellowship is intended for UC Berkeley graduate students who will not formally advance to candidacy by the fall of the fellowship term. Students from all departments are eligible, including students in terminal degree MFA (2 year) programs.

Award amount: up to $5,000. Grant amounts are at the discretion of the jury.

Applications are due on April 15th.