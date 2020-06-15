Graduate Student Parent and Caregiver Grants — 7/15/20

The Graduate Division is pleased to announce a new companion program to the Student Parent Grant: the Graduate Division Caregiver Grant. This new caregiver grant can provide assistance to graduate students who are the primary live-in caregiver for an adult individual. Examples of those eligible for this grant include graduate students who live with and serve as the primary caregiver for an elderly parent or other individual that may qualify as a dependent adult.

The deadline to apply for a student parent grant or a student caregiver grant is July 15, 2020.

If you have questions about either of these grants, please email gradfell@berkeley.edu.

Read more about eligibility and how to apply below:

Student Parent Grants

Registered graduate student parents who live with dependent children and demonstrate financial need are eligible for a grant that may be applied toward housing/living expenses, dependent health insurance, child care, and/or tuition.

For funds currently available and deadlines for submission of application, visit the Parent Grant application page on Slate . The application deadline for 2020-2021 is July 15, 2020.

Questions can be directed to the Graduate Division Fellowships Unit at gradfell@berkeley.edu.

International students may apply for a need-based parent grant administered by the Berkeley International Office; see link from this page: http://internationaloffice.berkeley.edu/bio-aid.

Graduate Student Caregiver Grant

The Graduate Division has added a companion program to the Student Parent Grant, designed to provide assistance to graduate students who are the primary live-in caregiver for an adult individual. Examples of those eligible for this grant include graduate students who live with and serve as the primary caregiver for an elderly parent or other individual that may qualify as a dependent adult.

Read about the Graduate Student Caregiver Grant on Slate.



These grants may be applied toward housing and living expenses, dependent health insurance, and/or tuition. If funding permits, awards of up to $12,000 per year ($6,000 per academic term) will be made to eligible applicants. To be eligible, a graduate student must:

Live with and be the primary caregiver for a qualifying adult,

File a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and demonstrate financial need,

Be making satisfactory progress in their academic program,

Be no more than two years past “normative time to degree” in 2020-2021, and

Remain registered during each term of funding.

Note: Students in self-supporting programs are not eligible for this program.

The application deadline for 2020-2021 is July 15, 2020. To apply, visit Slate Application Login and submit your FAFSA at fafsa.ed.gov