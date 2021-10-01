CITRIS Aviation Prize for Students

Overview The CITRIS Aviation Prize, created in collaboration with the Institute for Transportation Studies at UC Berkeley, challenges student teams to design, develop and demonstrate an autonomous flight of at least 115 miles within a circuit of at least 5 miles in circumference with a small UAV, in full compliance with FAA Part 107 rules. This competition is open to all students at the four CITRIS campuses at UC Berkeley, Davis, Merced and Santa Cruz.

The Competition

There will be two phases in the competition:

In the design phase, we invite proposals that will describe in detail the implementation, including the aircraft, additional hardware and software, concept of operations, project budget (up to $25,000), and the proposed route of the demonstration flight. The best proposal will be recognized with the first CITRIS Aviation Design Prize, including a $2,000 cash award to the winning team. In the demonstration phase, the winning team, with support from Aviation-focused faculty, students and staff from all four CITRIS campuses, will demonstrate the actual flight in spring 2022, on a budget not to exceed $25,000. (Academic credit may be arranged for participation in the final project.)

Teams may want to consult the UC Drone Map as a planning resource.

How To Register

Team registration opened on August 19, 2021 and closes on October 15, 201. Teams can be any size and must comprise enrolled students at any level of study (graduates or undergraduates) on any of the four CITRIS campuses. Cross-campus collaborations are encouraged.