Call for U.S.-Mexico Collaborative Project Proposals Addressing COVID-19 — 5/30/20

This call for proposals aims to support National Autonomous University of Mexico-University of California collaborative innovation, product development, and applied research to mitigate the health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a summary of the various steps and stages of the process. Read complete guidelines online at the Alianza UCMX website.

Funding

First Stage : Up to $5,000 USD to fund activities through University of California partners and up to the equivalent of $5,000 USD in Mexican pesos to fund activities through the UNAM, to create a total maximum budget per project of $ 10,000 USD. The project will have a maximum duration of 6 months in its first stage. At the end of this period, the team must present a final report and a budget report detailing the expenses for each institution. Funding will be subject to budget constraints at each university. Second Stage : Teams funded in the first round may request a second tranche of funding up to $25,000 USD to continue their work. Details of the second stage application process are forthcoming, and funding will be subject to budget constraints at each university.



Eligibility

Any active members of the UC or UNAM communities (faculty, students, staff, visiting scholars, fellows, etc.) may submit a proposal for consideration.

Areas of Priority

Include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Biomedical:

Diagnostic tests and associated supplies and equipment, from sample collection to analyzers and robots. Screening protocols to detect symptoms associated with COVID-19 (e.g., before entering work/school/hospitals). Treatment and Preventative Technologies, including: vaccines, drugs, antibodies, respiratory support devices, oxygen concentrators and personal protective equipment.

Health Systems:

Tools for healthcare providers, including: telemedicine; remote monitoring of patients in quarantine; tools for managing patient flow, human resources or supplies and equipment; and tools for monitoring, risk stratification and prioritization. Platforms that improve access to information in Spanish for medical personnel regarding the pandemic. Market analysis tools for accessing medical supplies and equipment. Tools for remote screening, interviewing, hiring and capacity-building of health personnel. Mathematical/Epidemiological predictive models. Development of appliances or replacement parts, such as of 3D prints for ventilators.

Social and Economic Consequences of the Pandemic:

Tools to mitigate the social and economic impact, including: tools that can enable informally employed people to continue to earn a living; online purchasing platforms that include informal vendors; tools to address psychosocial and behavioral problems; tools to improve security and reduce delinquency. Electronic platforms to enable telecommuting and/ or community connectivity to mitigate the negative consequences of social isolation – especially for people with limited digital access. Social entrepreneurship programs designed to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.



Read complete guidelines online at the Alianza UCMX website.

Apply online

Applications will be accepted in English or in Spanish and can only be submitted via the online portal. The deadline is May 30, 2020.

Questions?

Any questions regarding this call for proposals can be directed to innovaunam@unam.mx and/or eurzuaf@unam.mx and/or xochitl.castaneda@berkeley.edu and/or Caroline Dickinson cdickinson@berkeley.edu.