Arthur Rosenfeld Award for Energy Efficiency — 3/14/21

The Art Rosenfeld Award for Energy Efficiency is a $10,000 fellowship awarded to one graduate student in a Ph.D., Masters, J.D. or professional program who is committed to research on energy efficiency. This includes technical, social science and policy research that can lead to reductions in the use of energy.

Application Materials

Your resume or CV of up to two pages

Personal Statement (750 – 1,000 words) describing your background and how you selected a career related to the field of energy efficiency

Plan of Action (750 – 1,000 words) describing your academic plans and how the Rosenfeld Award will support, broaden and /or accelerate them.

Please submit all materials to info@uc-ciee.org

The deadline to apply is March 14, 2021. Visit the California Institute for Energy and Environment website for more detailed information.

The Art Rosenfeld Award for Energy Efficiency, recognizes the Berkeley professor who is a global champion of energy conservation and technologies to support it.

A renowned Berkeley physicist, Art Rosenfeld pioneered the efficiency standards that make California an international leader in energy conservation and sustainability. His ideas and successful advocacy now save Americans billions of dollars each year.

The Rosenfeld Fund is an endowment managed by the California Institute for Energy and Environment.