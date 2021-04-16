ARCS Poetry and the Senses Fellowship

The Arts Research Center invites all graduate students to apply to our Poetry and the Senses Fellowship. Thanks to a generous multi-year grant from Engaging the Senses Foundation, the Arts Research Center (ARC) is hosting a fellowship program dedicated to exploring Poetry & the Senses.

The program is grounded in the relevance and urgency of lyrical making and storytelling in times of political crisis, and the value of engaging the senses as an act of care, mindfulness, and resistance.

Eight fellows will be chosen, two in each category of faculty, graduate, undergraduate, and community poet; each will receive a $3,000 stipend. Apply by May 2.

Fellows will have the opportunity to:

Meet twice a month (in-person, online or hybrid!) with the fellows working group to share creative work

Participate in two readings (including a end of semester group reading)

Have a blog post published on the ARC Blog

Blog Interact with visiting writers

Have their work showcased in a chapbook

Participate in any projects the group decides on collectively

The theme for fall 2021 is coexistence.

The word coexistence has a spatial component, and implies the sharing of space or cohabitation within overlapping territories; it also has a temporal dimension, suggesting simultaneous presence with others in the same moment in time. We seek fellows whose work engages capaciously with issues of mutuality, synchronicity, interdependence, and care – from enlivening exchanges between beings, to the porous line between animate and inanimate, to the challenges of living together on our planet, to the uncanny shivers of coincidence.

For more information, or to apply, please visit the ARCS fellowship webpage. Apply by May 2.