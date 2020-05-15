The Afaf Kanafani Prize — 5/15/2020

The Afaf Kanafani Prize is a $500 award given for the best paper by a UC Berkeley student dealing with any topic related to the subject of women in the Arab world, with priority given to those dealing with MENA women’s struggles for rights and freedoms.The paper must have been produced in a UC Berkeley class during the academic year 2019-20.
Eligibility
UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students registered for the academic year in which they are applying.
To Apply
Applications must include a cover letter introducing the applicant and a copy of the applicant’s submission paper. Applicants must include their name, UC Berkeley identification number, email address, phone number, year in school, major, and the class in which they produced the paper. The applicant’s name should appear on every page of the application.
Please email applications as a single PDF with “Afaf Kanafani Prize” in the subject line. The application deadline is Friday, May 15, 2020.
The Kanafani Prize is made possible through a generous donation by the late Fay Afaf Kanafani from the proceeds of her autobiography, Nadia, Captive of Hope: Memoir of an Arab Woman.