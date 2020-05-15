The Afaf Kanafani Prize — 5/15/2020

The Afaf Kanafani Prize is a $500 award given for the best paper by a UC Berkeley student dealing with any topic related to the subject of women in the Arab world, with priority given to those dealing with MENA women’s struggles for rights and freedoms.The paper must have been produced in a UC Berkeley class during the academic year 2019-20.

Eligibility

UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students registered for the academic year in which they are applying.

To Apply

Applications must include a cover letter introducing the applicant and a copy of the applicant’s submission paper. Applicants must include their name, UC Berkeley identification number, email address, phone number, year in school, major, and the class in which they produced the paper. The applicant’s name should appear on every page of the application.