Yikes! Qualifying exams in sight?

Feeling overwhelmed by preparing for your qualifying exams?Many graduate students dread having to prepare and deal with the QE. For some their anxiety interferes with preparing reading lists, studying or even setting a date. Amy Honigman, Ph.D. from Counseling and Psychological Services is a Wellness Specialist for Graduate Students. Dr. Honigman will be offering two workshops on preparing for the Qualifying Exam. We will cover how to deal with feeling overwhelmed by the material, reducing anxiety, staying motivated, keeping perspective, how to deal with oral presentations and self care. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Location: 309 Sproul Hall. Free, and snacks will provided. No registration required.