UC President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship Program — 11/1/2020

The Program

The University of California President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship Program was established in 1984 to encourage outstanding women and minority Ph.D. recipients to pursue academic careers at the University of California. The current program oﬀers postdoctoral research fellowships and faculty mentoring to outstanding scholars in all fields whose research, teaching, and service will contribute to the diversity and equal opportunity at the University of California. The contributions to diversity may include public service towards increasing equitable access in fields where women and minorities are underrepresented. In some fields, the contributions may include research focusing on underserved populations or understanding inequalities related to race, gender, disability or LGBT. The program is seeking applicants with the potential to bring to their academic and research careers the critical perspective that comes from their non-traditional educational background or understanding of the experiences of members of groups historically underrepresented in higher education in the United States.

Awards and Appointments

Fellowships are awarded for research conducted at any one of the University of California’s ten campuses. The award includes a salary starting at approximately $50,760 depending on ﬁeld and experience, beneﬁts including health insurance and paid vacation/sick leave, and up to $5,000 for research-related and program travel expenses. Each award is for a minimum of 12-months and may be renewable for an additional term upon demonstration of academic/research productivity.

Eligibility

Applicants must receive a Ph.D. or terminal degree from an accredited university before the start of their fellowship. Successful applicants must present documents demonstrating that they are legally authorized to work in the United States. Individuals granted deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION



The deadline to apply is November 1, 2020. Apply online at ppfp.ucop.edu

For more information, visit the UC President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship website.