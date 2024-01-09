UC Berkeley’s Mace: A Commencement Ceremony Icon

Yael Hacohen, who received her PhD in Rhetoric at commencement, walked with her two daughters who also wore graduation robes. Hacohen, a fourth-generation Berkeley graduate and a published poet from Israel, states that graduating took a lot of hard work, “I had the best faculty members, who supported every aspect of my writing, every question”.

The ceremony came to a close with the reading of graduate names and the official conferring of degrees by Chancellor Christ. “So while this might be a perilous time, so too is it a time of creative ferment and possibility”, the chancellor said in her speech, “and that makes this prime time for you; our newest alumni”.

Congratulations Class of 2023! Go bears and Fiat Lux!!