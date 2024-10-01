UC Berkeley Reaffirms High Ranks as Graduate Applications Open

UC Berkeley’s Brilliance Persists: Golden Bears continue to shine in 2025 American College rankings by U.S. News and World Report.For over two decades, Berkeley has consistently been ranked as the country’s No. 1 or No. 2 public school. In the latest report released by U.S. News on September 23, UC Berkeley is announced as #2 among the nation’s public schools. UC Berkeley has also placed top five in 28 out of 44 other categories, including entrepreneurship and undergraduate psychology programs. Additionally, UC Berkeley graduate programs remain best in the nation, 30 of which are ranked in the Top 10. Top-ranking degrees and program areas include: Computer Science Systems (No. 1) Theory (No. 1) Artificial Intelligence (No. 3) Programming Language (No. 5) Public Affairs Public policy analysis (No. 1) Social policy (No. 2) Environmental policy (No. 4) Health policy (No. 10) Business Part-time MBA (No. 2) Entrepreneurship MBA (No. 4) Nonprofit management MBA (No. 4) Real estate MBA (No. 4) Executive MBA (No. 7) Business Analytics MBA (No. 7) Management MBA (No. 7) Finance MBA (No. 8) MBA marketing (No. 10) Public Health Environmental health science (No. 4) Health policy and management (No. 9) Social behavior (No. 9) Biostatistics (No. 10) Epidemiology (No. 10) Psychology, Sociology, History, English, Chemistry were also ranked #1 Interested in joining top-ranked graduate programs? Our 2025 graduate application is now open. Visit our programs page to browse over 120 Berkeley graduate degree programs and deadlines. Explore the full spectrum of Berkeley’s achievements in the official U.S. News UC Berkeley rankings!