UC Berkeley Reaffirms High Ranks as Graduate Applications Open

For over two decades, Berkeley has consistently been ranked as the country’s No. 1 or No. 2 public school. In the latest report released by U.S. News on September 23, UC Berkeley is announced as #2 among the nation’s public schools. UC Berkeley has also placed top five in 28 out of 44 other categories, including entrepreneurship and undergraduate psychology programs.

Additionally, UC Berkeley graduate programs remain best in the nation, 30 of which are ranked in the Top 10.

Top-ranking degrees and program areas include:

Interested in joining top-ranked graduate programs? Our 2025 graduate application is now open. Visit our programs page to browse over 120 Berkeley graduate degree programs and deadlines.

Explore the full spectrum of Berkeley’s achievements in the official U.S. News UC Berkeley rankings!