UC Berkeley Grad Programs Remain Among the Best in the Nation According to U.S. News Rankings

The U.S. News 2023-2024 Best Graduate School Rankings have been released and UC Berkeley has been ranked amidst the top in several different categories, including many #1 rankings! Tied with University of Michigan–Ann Arbor, UC Berkeley’s Graduate Programs have earned the Most Top 10 Rankings overall at an astounding 59 rankings!

Here are the UC Berkeley Grad Programs ranked at #1:

Part-time MBA

Chemistry, overall program as well as the following areas: Inorganic, Physical, and Theoretical

Computer science

Public Affairs areas in Policy Analysis and Social Policy

Civil and Environmental Engineering

For a more in depth look at the different rankings, visit Berkeley News or the official U.S. News announcement!