UC Berkeley Grad Programs Remain Among the Best in the Nation According to U.S. News Rankings

The U.S. News 2023-2024 Best Graduate School Rankings have been released and UC Berkeley has been ranked amidst the top in several different categories, including many #1 rankings! Tied with University of Michigan–Ann Arbor, UC Berkeley's Graduate Programs have earned the Most Top 10 Rankings overall at an astounding 59 rankings! Here are the UC Berkeley Grad Programs ranked at #1: Part-time MBA Chemistry, overall program as well as the following areas: Inorganic, Physical, and Theoretical Computer science Public Affairs areas in Policy Analysis and Social Policy Civil and Environmental Engineering For a more in depth look at the different rankings, visit Berkeley News or the official U.S. News announcement! These rankings would not be possible without the efforts of our graduate student researchers. Their intellectual contributions are key to sustaining Berkeley's research excellence, which contributes directly to these impressive rankings. Lisa Garcia BedollaVice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division