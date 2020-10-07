Top 10 Things UC Berkeley Graduate Students Should Learn about the Library

| by Corliss Lee
Doe Library
  1. Check out the Library workshops calendar (citation management software! Digital Publishing! And more!)  and our Events Calendar (Lunch Poems are back!)
  2. Learn about the UC Open Access policy  and what the  Library Scholarly Communication Office can do for you
  3. Decide which Citation Management Software program you might use
  4. Google Scholar:  go to Settings > Library Links – search for Berkeley and check off the UC Berkeley boxes so that the UC elinks button appears in your search results
  5. Learn about your Interlibrary Borrowing options
  6. Learn how to find article databases, by department or by format
  7. Learn how to find books online:  search OskiCat for e-books, learn how to find books available through the Hathi Trust Emergency Temporary Access Service, or use MELVYL to find books at all 10 UC campuses. What libraries are included in OskiCat
  8. Check the Library’s COVID 19 portal frequently for updates, including curbside pickup for books from Main Stacks and Morrison Libraries  and Special Research Appointments for The Bancroft Library (starting September 10)
  9. Download the bookmarklet for off campus access to library materials or set up the VPN
  10. Know how to get help:  24/7 chat, email, zoom appointments, and your library liaison

Bonus Links

Free student subscriptions to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal

Archival Sources

Bancroft Library (how to make a special research appointment – limited hours)

Digital Public Library of America

Library of Congress

Online Archive of California

Tech 

Browzine (read scholarly articles on your ipad or phone)

Tech Support for students

LinkedIn Learning

Overdrive (popular e-books and audio books); about Overdrive

Partners

Research Data Management

Data Lab

Digital Humanities

When we get back to campus, look for these awesome services and spaces:

Information for Graduate Students and GSIs (more useful post-shutdown!)

Find a Study Space

Dissertation Writer’s Room

Media Resource Center

Newspaper Room

Graduate Services

Moffitt Makerspace

Equipment Lending

Open Computing Facility

Student Jobs (not currently, alas)

Morrison Library (Graphic Arts Loan Collection!)

Berkeley Nap Spaces

Events (someday)

Wikipedia editathon

FSM Cafe events

Edible Books Festival

Llamas of Circle Home

Pet Hugs – Tang Center

 

And to improve your life overall:  Cal Stickers (available free on the App store for iphone and ipad)

 

Questions?  Contact Corliss at clee@library.berkeley.edu or your departmental liaison

or:  24/7 chat, zoom appointments, email

This page will be available for Fall 2020 at http://ucblib.link/fall2020ngso

