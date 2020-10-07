Top 10 Things UC Berkeley Graduate Students Should Learn about the Library

- Check out the Library workshops calendar (citation management software! Digital Publishing! And more!) and our Events Calendar (Lunch Poems are back!)
- Learn about the UC Open Access policy and what the Library Scholarly Communication Office can do for you
- Decide which Citation Management Software program you might use
- Google Scholar: go to Settings > Library Links – search for Berkeley and check off the UC Berkeley boxes so that the UC elinks button appears in your search results
- Learn about your Interlibrary Borrowing options
- Learn how to find article databases, by department or by format
- Learn how to find books online: search OskiCat for e-books, learn how to find books available through the Hathi Trust Emergency Temporary Access Service, or use MELVYL to find books at all 10 UC campuses. What libraries are included in OskiCat
- Check the Library’s COVID 19 portal frequently for updates, including curbside pickup for books from Main Stacks and Morrison Libraries and Special Research Appointments for The Bancroft Library (starting September 10)
- Download the bookmarklet for off campus access to library materials or set up the VPN
- Know how to get help: 24/7 chat, email, zoom appointments, and your library liaison
Bonus Links
Free student subscriptions to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal
Archival Sources
Bancroft Library (how to make a special research appointment – limited hours)
Digital Public Library of America
Tech
Browzine (read scholarly articles on your ipad or phone)
Overdrive (popular e-books and audio books); about Overdrive
Partners
When we get back to campus, look for these awesome services and spaces:
Information for Graduate Students and GSIs (more useful post-shutdown!)
Student Jobs (not currently, alas)
Morrison Library (Graphic Arts Loan Collection!)
Events (someday)
And to improve your life overall: Cal Stickers (available free on the App store for iphone and ipad)
Questions? Contact Corliss at clee@library.berkeley.edu or your departmental liaison
or: 24/7 chat, zoom appointments, email
This page will be available for Fall 2020 at http://ucblib.link/fall2020ngso