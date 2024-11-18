The Stern Health Sciences Fellows Celebrate 5 Years of Community Building

Due to the pandemic, the fellows initially connected through Zoom meetups to build an interdisciplinary community and resource network. In these virtual meetings, they shared tips, hobbies adopted during shelter-in-place, and valuable health science resources. A Slack channel was also created to facilitate ongoing communication and keep the group informed about lectures and events.

This year, all fellows awarded over the past five years had the opportunity to gather in person at the Stern Health Sciences Fellows Celebration. The event allowed them to continue building their community, share their current research, offer advice to newer fellows, and bond over their diverse talents.