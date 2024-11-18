The Stern Health Sciences Fellows Celebrate 5 Years of Community Building

About the fellowshipStern Health Science Fellows gather together to share experiences & research along with Eric Stern. The Stern Health Sciences Fellowship program was established to foster innovation by supporting graduate students engaged in cutting-edge research, while also addressing urgent human health needs by making increased funding available immediately. The program was made possible through a generous donation from Eric H. Stern, B.S. in Business Administration, Chair of the Graduate Division Executive Advisory Committee, and a Trustee of the UCBF Board. Launched in 2020, the program named its inaugural cohort of eight graduate students as Stern Health Sciences Fellows. These fellows conduct research in various health sciences disciplines across campus. Making connectionsIn 2022, the Stern Health Sciences Fellows were able to meet in person for the first time. Due to the pandemic, the fellows initially connected through Zoom meetups to build an interdisciplinary community and resource network. In these virtual meetings, they shared tips, hobbies adopted during shelter-in-place, and valuable health science resources. A Slack channel was also created to facilitate ongoing communication and keep the group informed about lectures and events. This year, all fellows awarded over the past five years had the opportunity to gather in person at the Stern Health Sciences Fellows Celebration. The event allowed them to continue building their community, share their current research, offer advice to newer fellows, and bond over their diverse talents.