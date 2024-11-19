The Inclusive Excellence Hub – A New National Model for Graduate Inclusivity – Welcomes Students to its First Open House!

UC Berkeley has long been a gathering place for the brightest minds dedicated to transformational change. Now, with the creation of the Inclusive Excellence Hub, the university is pioneering the nation’s first graduate-level community hub solely focused on enhancing academic excellence through diversity and belonging. Located at 2515 Channing Way, this new space hosts a range of events, services and programs that lead the nation in fostering inclusivity.

In September graduate students came to an open house to see this special space firsthand. Before we could open thedoors more than 100 students were eager to see what was inside.

Energy was high throughout the day. Over 200 Graduate students came by to enjoy food, coffee and a tour from staff. It was fueling to see the need for a space like this, as the hub buzzed with back to back tours, special talks and networking.

In the weeks to follow a once quiet and underused building is now seeing a daily flow of graduate students seeking a space to connect, study or find support.