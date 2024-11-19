The Inclusive Excellence Hub – A New National Model for Graduate Inclusivity – Welcomes Students to its First Open House!

UC Berkeley has long been a gathering place for the brightest minds dedicated to transformational change. Now, with the creation of the Inclusive Excellence Hub, the university is pioneering the nation’s first graduate-level community hub solely focused on enhancing academic excellence through diversity and belonging. Located at 2515 Channing Way, this new space hosts a range of events, services and programs that lead the nation in fostering inclusivity. In September graduate students came to an open house to see this special space firsthand. Before we could open thedoors more than 100 students were eager to see what was inside. Energy was high throughout the day. Over 200 Graduate students came by to enjoy food, coffee and a tour from staff. It was fueling to see the need for a space like this, as the hub buzzed with back to back tours, special talks and networking. In the weeks to follow a once quiet and underused building is now seeing a daily flow of graduate students seeking a space to connect, study or find support. Innovative Programming for Inclusive ExcellenceThe Hub provides a vibrant, inclusive environment where diversity-focused programs are situated alongside in-house faculty advisors and mentors. This setup allows students to receive guidance in a supportive, informal setting as they navigate their academic journeys. The Hub hosts special learning communities, pilot programs for underrepresented minority (URM) students, workshops, and events to help students build valuable skills and uncover new opportunities. For the first two months after the Open House event, the Hub has seen more than 500 students enjoy the space while 17 affinity groups and campus partners have used the Hub for their meetings and programs. With its dedicated programming and community support, the Inclusive Excellence Hub promises to be a model for other institutions while creating an inclusive space for our students, exemplifying how diversity and belonging can drive academic excellence and meaningful change. Programming & Support at The Hub American Indian Graduate Program – Offers mentorship and resources tailored for Indigenous graduate students to support their academic and personal success. Dissertation Writing Workshops – Provides structured support and guidance for graduate students navigating the dissertation writing process. Diversity & Community Fellows – Graduate students who serve as peer mentors, offering support and developing programs to build community among graduate students as they navigate academic challenges and campus life. Firebaugh Undergraduate Research Program – Supports undocumented and underrepresented undergraduate students by introducing them to research and graduate education pathways. Graduate Affinity Group Collaborations – Creates dedicated space for graduate student affinity groups to connect, share experiences, and host events that foster community. Path to the Professoriate – A learning community designed to prepare and encourage students from historically underrepresented groups for future faculty positions in higher education. Peer Writing Group – An open, collaborative space where graduate students can focus on writing in a supportive community setting. Resident Faculty Mentors of Color – Faculty members in residence who mentor both graduate and undergraduate students, providing guidance and serving as role models for students of color. STEM*FYI – Offers workshops and resources to support the retention and success of historically underrepresented students in all graduate STEM fields. Transfer Student Research Intro – Partners with the Transfer Office to provide workshops and mentoring that introduce undergraduate transfer students to research opportunities and graduate education possibilities on campus. UndocuGrads – Hosts monthly community engagement events and a range of professional development opportunities tailored specifically for undocumented graduate students. Affinity Groups and Campus Partners at the Hub: Mindful Masters Berkeley Predoc Research Assistants Native American Student Development (NASD) GradPro Black Students in Public Policy (BiPP) Graduate Wellness Center Economists for Equity at Berkeley Grad Assembly — VP of Equity and Inclusion TRIO Student Support Services Berkeley Hope Scholars Immigrants Rising Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Latinx and Native American in Science (SACNAS) CE3 Berkeley Hope Scholars BGSA (Black Graduate Student Association) Black Graduate Engineering and Science Students (BGESS) First-Generation Low-Income Graduate Students (FGLI Grads) Engineering Graduate Student Services