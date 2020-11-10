The Diverse Academy: Decolonizing the Syllabus

Graduate students across campus have advocated for and taken on the work of producing systemic change within their departments, from syllabus (re)design, to student and faculty recruitment and retention.

The Diverse Academy is a series of events and workshops intended to support your development as critically reflexive educators and scholars. Join us for our first event of this series led by Dr. Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, “Decolonizing the Syllabus” on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Participants will receive a free signed copy of Sealey-Ruiz’s book, Love from the Vortex & Other Poems.

Dr. Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz

Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz is an award-winning associate professor at Teachers College, Columbia University. Her research focuses on racial literacy in teacher education, Black girl literacies, and Black and Latinx male high school students. A sought-after speaker on issues of race, culturally responsive pedagogy, and diversity, Sealey-Ruiz works with K-12 and higher education school communities to increase their racial literacy knowledge and move toward more equitable school experiences for their Black and Latinx students. Sealey-Ruiz appeared in Spike Lee’s 2 Fists Up: We Gon’ Be Alright, a documentary about the Black Lives Matter movement and the campus protests at Mizzou. Her first full-length collection of poetry, Love from the Vortex & Other Poems (Kalediscope Vibrations) was published in March, 2020.