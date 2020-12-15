The Department of Energy Computational Science Graduate Fellowship – 1/13/2021

The Department of Energy Computational Science Graduate Fellowship (DOE CSGF) – a program that has supported the graduate studies of more than 500 awardees over 29 years – is currently accepting applications through January 13, 2021. As you read on, kindly consider forwarding this message to someone that you feel would be a good fit for the program. We look forward to welcoming another multidisciplinary class of fellows in the fall of 2021, and your encouragement could make all the difference in someone choosing to pursue this life-changing opportunity.

The DOE CSGF provides outstanding benefits and opportunities for doctoral students in a range of fields that use high-performance computing to solve complex problems in science and engineering. Renewable up to four years, the fellowship also seeks candidates who are researching applied mathematics, statistics or computer science advances that contribute to more effective use of emerging high-performance systems. The program is open to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who plan full-time, uninterrupted study toward a Ph.D. at an accredited U.S. university; senior undergraduates and first-year doctoral students may apply. Benefits include a $38,000 yearly stipend, payment of full tuition and required fees, yearly program review participation, annual professional development allowance, and a 12-week DOE laboratory research practicum experience.

Please consider joining fellowship staff as we host an informational webinar at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 16. Open to the first 500 individuals to join the call, this Zoom session will provide an overview of the DOE CSGF and guidance for submitting an application, and will serve as a forum to ask related questions in a live Q&A format. The recorded session will also be made available online within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, you’ll find application details and a downloadable poster here, and we encourage you to read more about the pursuits of fellows and alumni via our annual DEIXIS publication here.

