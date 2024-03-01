Are you intimidated by the prospect of preparing your grad student tax return? Are you confused by the tax forms?

UCOP is sponsoring two tax webinars for graduate students and post docs hosted by Ernst and Young LLP.

Webinar 1 March 14 at 12:00 p.m. for graduate students. Zoom link.

Webinar 2 March 15 at 12:00 p.m. for post docs. Zoom link.

No registration is required just join the Zoom links above. These are free workshops, however limited to the first 300 attendees.