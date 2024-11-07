Supporting Your Students After the Election

The GSI Teaching & Resource Center provides the following resources to assist GSIs in supporting students after the election.

How to Cope with Election-Related Stress (UC Berkeley Health Center) This page provides some helpful suggestions for managing stress and points to additional resources students can tap into to support their well being.

Research shows that students prefer for their instructors to acknowledge elections and other consequential events. This resource will help you decide if a brief statement about the election will be most supportive for your students, or if it makes sense to ask your students to participate in a discussion about it. This resource also describes other approaches for addressing the election that do and do not require student participation.