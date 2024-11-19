On October 29, UC Berkeley’s Alumni House hosted the sixth annual National First-Generation College Celebration Day, honoring the achievements and resilience of the campus’s First-Gen students, staff, faculty, and administrators.

Organized by the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) in collaboration with CE3 partners—the Office of Graduate Diversity, TRIO Student Support Services (TRIO SSS), and the Division of Student Affairs—the event brought together the UC Berkeley community to celebrate and support first-generation undergraduate, transfer, and graduate students. A highlight was a panel where students shared inspiring stories, underscoring the impact of being first-generation and the importance of campus support networks.

Attendees enjoyed a lively mix of activities, including lunch, giveaways, photobooths, and information tables hosted by campus groups. One notable presence was the First Generation, Low Income Graduate Student Group (FGLI Grads), a student organization dedicated to fostering community, networking, and growth opportunities for first-generation and low-income graduate students. The FGLI Grads table introduced the organization as a valuable support network for students who are the first in their families to pursue a graduate degree.