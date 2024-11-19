On October 29, UC Berkeley’s Alumni House hosted the sixth annual National First-Generation College Celebration Day, honoring the achievements and resilience of the campus’s First-Gen students, staff, faculty, and administrators. Organized by the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) in collaboration with CE3 partners—the Office of Graduate Diversity, TRIO Student Support Services (TRIO SSS), and the Division of Student Affairs—the event brought together the UC Berkeley community to celebrate and support first-generation undergraduate, transfer, and graduate students. A highlight was a panel where students shared inspiring stories, underscoring the impact of being first-generation and the importance of campus support networks. Attendees enjoyed a lively mix of activities, including lunch, giveaways, photobooths, and information tables hosted by campus groups. One notable presence was the First Generation, Low Income Graduate Student Group (FGLI Grads), a student organization dedicated to fostering community, networking, and growth opportunities for first-generation and low-income graduate students. The FGLI Grads table introduced the organization as a valuable support network for students who are the first in their families to pursue a graduate degree. First-Gen students gathered to celebrate their achievements. The celebratory event attracted first-gen staff, faculty and students. Campus groups shared resources and opportunities for first-gen students. First-Gen students demonstrated the importance of campus support networks. First-Gen students had a chance to meet campus leaders. The Office for Graduate Diversity was on hand to support first-gen students. Previous SlideFirst-Gen students gathered to celebrate their achievements. Next Slide The event also marked one of the first collaborations through the Office for Graduate Diversity’s Inclusive Excellence Hub, which will serve as the new home base for FGLI Grads gatherings and activities. This synergy with the Inclusive Excellence Hub opens more opportunities for first-generation students to connect with resources and build a supportive community. As part of the celebration, attendees heard a recorded message from Chancellor Lyons, who responded to questions posed by Acting Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Fabrizio Mejia. Following this, Associate Vice Chancellor of Health & Wellbeing Cory Vu delivered the keynote address, sharing his personal journey as an immigrant to the United States and emphasizing why first-generation scholars should strive to be the first—but not the last—in their families to receive an education. The annual celebration highlighted the resilience and commitment of Berkeley’s First-Gen community, reinforcing the university’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment where all students have the resources and encouragement they need to thrive.