Setting Yourself Up for a Successful Semester: Introducing GradPro’s Fall 2024 Workshops

Are you a graduate student or postdoc planning ahead for your semester? Are you struggling with time management? Have you started thinking about your career post-MA or PhD? If you answered yes to any of these questions, GradPro has the resources for you! This semester, GradPro will be hosting five workshops and one in-person discussion to help graduate students get organized, explore career options, and prepare for the non-academic job market.

All UC Berkeley graduate students and postdoctoral scholars are welcome to attend.

1. Planning Your Fall Semester (Virtual)

Thursday, September 5, 2024, 1pm-2pm

Register for this workshop.

Success begins with a clear roadmap and well-defined goals. In this interactive workshop, our facilitators will guide you in creating a strategic plan to set and achieve goals that align with your priorities. Whether you aim to excel in research, pursue further studies, or explore diverse career paths, you will leave this workshop with structure, tools, and tips for your semester plan.

2. In-Person Chat on Time Management (In-Person)

Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 1pm-2pm

Sproul Hall 301

Register for this chat

Join us in a conversation with GradPro staff and other graduate students to discuss strategies and resources for time management and goal setting. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

3. Career Exploration for HSS Students (Virtual)

Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 1pm-2pm

Register for this HSS career exploration workshop

This workshop is designed to help Humanities and Social Sciences graduate students explore non-academic career options. We will go over key resources to help you reflect on your own career goals, values, and skills. You will also learn about diverse non-academic careers that value the skills you have developed as a social sciences or humanities graduate student. Whether you have decided on a career beyond academia or are just beginning to explore the possibility of non-academic careers, this workshop will guide you through the important steps to take as you develop and refine your career goals.

4. Career Exploration for STEM Students (Virtual)

Thursday, September 26, 2024, 1pm-2pm

Register for this STEM career exploration workshop

While academia offers incredible opportunities, the professional world beyond academia is equally vibrant. This workshop introduces you to key resources to reflect on your own career goals, values, and skills. You will also learn about diverse non-academic careers in STEM fields and careers that value the skills you have developed as a STEM graduate student. Whether you have decided on a career beyond academia or are just beginning to explore the possibility of non-academic careers, this workshop will guide you through the important steps to take as you develop and refine your career goals.

5. Networking for Non-Academic Career Exploration and Preparation (Virtual)

Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 11am-12pm

Register for this networking workshop

Learning to network to advance your career can be a daunting task. This workshop will offer key insights on how to identify career networks, conduct informational interviews, and create a plan to get started on your networking journey. This workshop will be particularly beneficial for those who have attended a GradPro career exploration workshop, but previous experience with career exploration is not required.

6. Internship Workshop (Virtual)

Thursday, October 24, 2024, 2pm-3pm

Register for this internship workshop

Internships are valuable opportunities for graduate students to explore potential career paths and develop professional experience. In this panel, GradPro’s Professional Development Liaisons and staff will share their experiences navigating internships during graduate school and provide general insights into the process of securing internships, building valuable professional networks, and making the most of internship opportunities. Whether this is your first time hearing about graduate student internships or you are already planning to apply for one, this workshop will provide first-hand insights to help you navigate the process.

Maria Almeida Reis received her PhD from UC Berkeley’s History Department in July 2024. She currently works as a Professional Development Liaison in the GradPro Office of the Graduate Division. Maria previously served as a co-director and the logistics lead of Beyond Academia.